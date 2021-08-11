NCCU senior Tyler Fisher uses past struggles to inspire himself and others

As teen growing up in Charlotte, Tyler Fisher was living in and out of homeless shelters and staying with friends. When he realized his talent on the football field, it became his motivation.
But just a week before his senior season at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in 2017, he would break his leg, ending his season and any hopes he had of perhaps landing a college scholarship.
“I was just angry at my situation, but there was nothing I could really do to make me feel better,” Fisher recalls. “I looked at football as my only way out of poverty…to see it all come crumbling down was hard for me.”
Now a senior mass communications student at North Carolina Central University, Fisher has used his past struggles as motivation to write and publish three books in the past three years.
Color Your Perspective
The Charlotte native said that after his injury, he was unable to walk for nearly six months. During that period, he experienced deep depression.
“My darkest hours looked like the lowest form of myself,” he said during a recent interview. “No confidence. No energy. Time was moving slow when I couldn’t walk. Just sitting in a place 24 hours in a day, thinking about your mistakes.”
Fisher recalls watching Youtube videos one morning when he came across a video of motivational speaker Inky Johnson, a former football player at the University of Tennessee, who had his career cut short after sustaining an injury that permanently paralyzed his right arm.
“Inky Joshson said, ‘Sometimes the things you go through in life are not about you,’” Fisher recalled. “That really stuck with me, because it made me take a little pressure off myself and my situation.”
Inspired, Fisher began to write about his own story, and in the summer of 2018, while waiting to start college, he published his first book on Amazon. It titled it “Cardiac Cardinals,” an autobiography about the challenges he faced both on the football field and in life. (The book takes its title from Phillip O. Berry’s mascot and the “Cardiac Cats” nickname once given to the Carolina Panthers football team.)
“Cardiac Cardinals” received some positive reviews, and some readers reached out to Fisher through phone calls, texts and social media to show their support.
After enrolling in NCCU that fall, Fisher said he struggled to stay focused his freshman year.
“It was a breeze academic-wise and networking, but social life and a new environment brought its challenges,” he said.
Realizing a need to ground himself, he joined the African-American Male Initiative (AAMI), a NCCU mentoring program.
Dr. Roderick Heath, the program’s director, recalled that he saw potential in Fisher. He had seen students with similar backgrounds give up and drop out.
But even Fisher, he said, came with some problems.
During Fisher’s freshman year, Heath kicked him out of the classroom one day because Fisher had a habit of arriving chronically late.
“He thought I didn’t like him because I was so hard on him,” Heath said. “It was just tough love — me seeing potential in him and throwing him out of my class. I think that’s what woke him up.”
Heath said the incident marked a turning point in their relationship.
“He has grown into his own man — an entrepreneur, a leader. He’s started to create a lane of his own,” Heath said.
Fisher published his second book in 2020, a children’s book titled “Fried Chicken and Yams,” inspired by his childhood experiences.
“Even though I didn’t have that much, I was still grateful,” Fisher said, recalling his youth. “I just wanted to show people how gratefulness brought me through a lot of situations.”
Fisher paid for 650 copies of the book and donated them to C.C. Spaulding Elementary School and Fayetteville Street Elementary School, two Durham schools where he had done volunteer work.
In March 2021, he published his third book, “StayFast,” a self-help book with affirmations designed to help readers achieve their goals.
“I just want the readers to see their potential and act on it,” he said.
Fisher said he’d like to turn his books into films and a live-action series after he graduates. But his bigger goal, he said, is to impact the lives of others.
“If I can impact one person positively through my books…it will make me feel good that I’m doing what I’m supposed to do,” he said.
Readers can purchase “Fried Chicken and Yams” and “StayFast” from Fisher’s website and Lulu.com. Cardiac Cardinal is available for purchase on Amazon.com.