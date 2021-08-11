NCCU senior Tyler Fisher uses past struggles to inspire himself and others

As teen growing up in Charlotte, Tyler Fisher was living in and out of homeless shelters and staying with friends. When he realized his talent on the football field, it became his motivation.

But just a week before his senior season at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology in 2017, he would break his leg, ending his season and any hopes he had of perhaps landing a college scholarship.

“I was just angry at my situation, but there was nothing I could really do to make me feel better,” Fisher recalls. “I looked at football as my only way out of poverty…to see it all come crumbling down was hard for me.”

Now a senior mass communications student at North Carolina Central University, Fisher has used his past struggles as motivation to write and publish three books in the past three years.

The Charlotte native said that after his injury, he was unable to walk for nearly six months. During that period, he experienced deep depression.

“My darkest hours looked like the lowest form of myself,” he said during a recent interview. “No confidence. No energy. Time was moving slow when I couldn’t walk. Just sitting in a place 24 hours in a day, thinking about your mistakes.”

Fisher recalls watching Youtube videos one morning when he came across a video of motivational speaker Inky Johnson, a former football player at the University of Tennessee, who had his career cut short after sustaining an injury that permanently paralyzed his right arm.