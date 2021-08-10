N.C. professors awarded $10 million grant to increase diversity in computing

A pair of Duke University professors is taking the collective impact approach to diversifying the computer science industry.

The National Science Foundation recently awarded computer science professor Alicia Nicki Washington and Shaundra Daily, an electrical and computer engineering professor, a nearly $10 million grant over the next five years to establish the Alliance for Identity-Inclusive Computing Education (AIICE). Through a collective impact approach targeting educators, policies and practices, AIICE aims to increase the entry, retention and degree completion rates of high school and undergraduate students from groups that are historically underrepresented in computing.

Their work is one of five newly created alliances utilizing $50 million under NSF INCLUDES (Inclusion Across the Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science) to address diversity, inclusion and participation challenges in STEM.

White and Asian workers account for the majority of workers in STEM-related jobs, according to the Pew Research Center. The professors say it results in lack of diversity in school settings and workplace cultures but also creates biased technologies — such as facial recognition and predictive policing — that negatively impact and exclude non-dominant identities.

“Creating pathways to success for a STEM workforce reflective of the U.S. population is of national importance to ensuring America’s competitiveness in a global research landscape,” Sylvia Butterfield, acting assistant director for NSF’s education and human resources directorate, said in the Aug. 3 announcement.

Black and Hispanic adults are less likely to earn degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) than other degree fields. In the latest data on computer science, Pew reported that Black students earned 9% of bachelor’s degrees, 13% of master’s degrees and 7% of all research doctorates.

Washington, who earned her first computer science degree from Johnson C. Smith University, said their research team has a unique opportunity to transform the discipline by blending aspects of social science with computer science to create systemic change by: