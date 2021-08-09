Social justice app developer named Davidson College’s first Innovator in Residence

A position as Davidson College’s first “Innovator in Residence,” which comes with a $75,000 grant, is helping Mbye Njie expand his smartphone app that promotes police accountability. Njie is the creator behind Legal Equalizer, an app that allows users to record audio and video interactions during encounters with law enforcement. With the push of a button, linked contacts are notified by text with a message and the location of the stop. The app also features laws from all 50 states to help users know their rights and step-by-step guides on how to handle different police encounters, from traffic stops to immigration. So far, the app has more than 250,000 registered users and over 350,000 downloads through the iOS and Android app stores. That’s a significant growth in the past six months, Njie said. The 2004 Davidson alumnus returned to his alma mater last month to begin the yearlong Innovator in Residence role at the school’s Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Along with hiring Davidson students to join his work, Njie says part of the $75,000 will help develop a feature within Legal Equalizer where attorneys can sign up and people can call them for legal consultation in real-time. Creating the position was a specific recommendation in response to a report released last summer by Davidson’s Commission on Race and Slavery. The group — chaired by alumnus Anthony Foxx, former Charlotte mayor and U.S. Secretary of Transportation — is comprised of students, faculty, trustees and alumni guiding initiatives that investigate and acknowledge the college’s history with slavery and race. Liz Brigham, the Hurt Hub’s executive director, said Njie beat out three other candidates to deliver on the goal of bringing in a Davidson alum who has a for-profit venture focused on social justice issues. The Innovator in Residence role provides a $75,000 grant for one year to Mbye Njie and the Legal Equalizer team to grow their business while employing at least two Davidson students. Photo courtesy of Davidson College He first conceptualized the idea in 2014 as protests erupted in Ferguson, Missouri, after 18-year-old Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer. Njie also thought of his own experiences with police.

A native of Gambia who grew up in Macon, Georgia, Njie remembered being continuously stopped by police while a student at Davidson. He got so frustrated during his sophomore year that he went to the library with one of his best friends and printed out the state laws in North Carolina. They highlighted specific laws in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan and other counties surrounding the town of Davidson. Black adults, particularly Black men, are about five times as likely as White adults to say they’ve been unfairly stopped by police because of their race or ethnicity, according to the Pew Research Center. “The next three or four times when they stopped us, we’d literally pull out the book and say, ‘Sure, you can search our vehicle. But, here it says we need a search warrant, and we need your sheriff here,’” he recalled. “They quit pulling us over. My sophomore year to my senior year, they didn’t bother us at all.” There was also the period in late 2014 when he was stopped three times within 10 days. Njie said he filed a complaint the third time after an officer handcuffed him and put him in the back of a police car, citing a warrant for his arrest. However, the officer released him 20 minutes later. “I literally built the app just to have something where, A, if I got stopped, my mom can know exactly where I’m at,” he said. “And B, I don’t want to be on the news with people saying ‘What did he do?’ I want them to see a video that showed I was saying ‘Yes, ma’am,’ ‘No, ma’am,’ ‘Yes, sir,’ ‘No, sir,’ and following rules or things they were telling me to do.” Although Njie has yet to connect with police departments in Mecklenburg County, he says that he has gotten feedback from other departments across the country. He explained that the app is about accountability and transparency, not to promote anti-policing or to say that the majority of officers are bad.