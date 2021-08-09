People interested in obtaining or changing their health care insurance have less than two weeks left to adjust their coverage under a limited special enrollment period.

President Biden signed an executive order to reopen the Federal Marketplace because of the pandemic, which caused many Americans to become uninsured or underinsured. The federal government did this to allow the millions of people who are uninsured and eligible for Affordable Care Act policies to sign up for coverage.

During this special enrollment period, which began in February, more than 2 million Americans have signed up for 2021 coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Who can sign up?

Individuals and families are eligible if they are:

Uninsured

Underinsured

Already enrolled in a plan and watch to switch to a different one

On a COBRA plan and want to purchase a new plan

There is also a new benefit that began July 1 for anyone who received unemployment benefits this year. They may be eligible for a $0 plan.

People interested in new or different coverage must apply during the limited special enrollment period, which ends Aug. 15.

More than 1.1 million North Carolinians, or 11.3 percent of the state’s population, did not have health insurance in 2019, according to the N.C. Justice Center. This was higher than the national uninsured rate of 9.2 percent at the time and was an increase of 65,000 people from 2018. These numbers reflect insurance coverage during a time of economic growth.