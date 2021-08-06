What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Tickets are still available for Panthers Fan Fest tonight at Bank of America Stadium, according to the team’s website. This annual evening of fun includes a fun practice session and performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. And, of course, there will be fireworks. Here’s a schedule of events: 5:30 p.m. | Gates open

6:00 p.m. | On-field entertainment begins

7:00 p.m. | Practice begins

9:15 p.m. | Fireworks/laser show begins Weekend weather: There’s a moderate chance of rain this afternoon, and then again on Saturday but after that, Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine. Here are our staff picks for events this weekend: Friday Trap Bingo

Dance, sing and catch the vibe, all while playing the nostalgic game. It will be happening at the Fillmore Charlotte. More details

“The Sandlot”

Watch this 1993 movie under the stars at Victoria Yard in uptown Charlotte. Food trucks, drinks and live music will also be available. More details Saturday 8th Annual Charlotte African-American Festival

Check out this full day of exhibits, musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers and more at Spirit Square. More details Summit Seltzer Pop Up Market

Join the Starving Artist Market team and vendors for this outdoor event. Dog friendly with a skyline view. More details OuteNLove Speed Dating

Looking to meet Black singles? New to the city? What you got to lose? More details Carolina Outdoor Bridal Showcase

This two-day event — Saturday and Sunday — will host 50-plus vendors to help you plan that big day. You also can shop for bridal party gifts and honeymoon essentials. More details Sunday Yoga on the Rooftop

This hour-long session at the Gantt Center features hands-on assists and upbeat music. More details