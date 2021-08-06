What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Tickets are still available for Panthers Fan Fest tonight at Bank of America Stadium, according to the team’s website.
This annual evening of fun includes a fun practice session and performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. And, of course, there will be fireworks.
Here’s a schedule of events:
5:30 p.m. | Gates open
6:00 p.m. | On-field entertainment begins
7:00 p.m. | Practice begins
9:15 p.m. | Fireworks/laser show begins
Weekend weather: There’s a moderate chance of rain this afternoon, and then again on Saturday but after that, Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine.
Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:
Friday
Trap Bingo
Dance, sing and catch the vibe, all while playing the nostalgic game. It will be happening at the Fillmore Charlotte. More details
“The Sandlot”
Watch this 1993 movie under the stars at Victoria Yard in uptown Charlotte. Food trucks, drinks and live music will also be available. More details
Saturday
8th Annual Charlotte African-American Festival
Check out this full day of exhibits, musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers and more at Spirit Square. More details
Summit Seltzer Pop Up Market
Join the Starving Artist Market team and vendors for this outdoor event. Dog friendly with a skyline view. More details
OuteNLove Speed Dating
Looking to meet Black singles? New to the city? What you got to lose? More details
Carolina Outdoor Bridal Showcase
This two-day event — Saturday and Sunday — will host 50-plus vendors to help you plan that big day. You also can shop for bridal party gifts and honeymoon essentials. More details
Sunday
Yoga on the Rooftop
This hour-long session at the Gantt Center features hands-on assists and upbeat music. More details
Classic Black Cinema Series: Cabin In The Sky
After your Gantt Center yoga session, head downstairs for this1943 classic, starring Lena Horne, Ethel Waters, Louis Armstrong and Eddie “Rochester” Anderson. Duke Ellington and his orchestra even have a showcase number. More details
Photo of the week
Charlotte has a new Black-owned fitness center in the heart of uptown.
King Tee Fitness is located at 400 E. Stonewall Street, Suite B. We stumbled across owner Terrance Smith (far right in the photo) and his team late last month as they were preparing for their grand opening, which is now behind them.
Smith tell us the center offers a variety of exercise programs, including yoga. Visit his Facebook page.
