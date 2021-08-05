On the move: CPCC official selected to be Aspen fellow

Tracie Clark, vice president of strategy and organization excellence, at Central Piedmont Community College, was selected for the 2021-22 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship.

Clark was one of 40 leaders selected into the program, which prepares fellows to become “the next generation of community college presidents.”

Beginning in November, fellows will participate in a 10-month fellowship during which they will be mentored by current and former community college presidents and learn strategies to improve overall success in their respective schools.

In her 21 years at CPCC, Clark has served in a number of leadership roles, including communications faculty member, chair of the inaugural Quality Enhancement Plan Development and Implementation Committee, special assistant to the president, chair of the Student Success Leadership Team, and now as a vice president of strategy and organization excellence.

In a statement released Thursday, CPCC President Kandi Deitemeyer said she was “excited and proud” of Clark’s selection to the program.

“Dr. Clark epitomizes all of the qualities the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship seeks,” she said. “Her leadership has been and will continue to be crucial as Central Piedmont endeavors to build more paths of opportunity and economic mobility for students beginning their higher education journey, seeking skills to build a family-sustaining career, or obtaining additional credentials for career growth.”

