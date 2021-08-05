Atrium Health projects to spend $100 million annually with minority suppliers by 2026

Atrium Health can tout a company backed by NBA legend-turned-savvy-entrepreneur Earvin “Magic” Johnson among its increasing efforts toward supplier diversity.

SodexoMAGIC — a joint venture between Magic Food Provisions and Sodexo Inc. — was recently added to Atrium’s supplier roster to provide food services at selected hospitals in the greater Charlotte and Winston-Salem areas. Johnson is majority owner, chairman and CEO of SodexoMAGIC.

Atrium announced Thursday a renewed focus on supplier diversity after the Covid-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of having a stable supply chain with a deep list of vendors. Throughout the pandemic, the healthcare system says it has relied on local suppliers to help acquire or manufacture personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other essentials.

“This experience has only served to strengthen the enterprise’s resolve to embrace greater supplier diversity, especially as it pertains to minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses, large and small,” Les Maginley, Atrium’s vice president of supplier diversity, said in a statement.

Between 2018 and 2020, Atrium Health more than tripled its spend with minority businesses, according to a company press release. By 2026, it projects to spend more than $100 million per year with minority suppliers.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Photo couresy of SodexoMAGIC

Case studies of hospital and health systems leaders who prioritize supplier diversity say they reap benefits such as greater innovation, cost savings, local job creation and partnerships that mirror the patients and communities they serve.

Last year, Atrium Health served as the community partner for the third cohort of AMP Up Charlotte, a program that helps minority business owners grow and expand their ventures. Although participants weren’t guaranteed contracts with Atrium, Maginley told Charlotte Business Journal that it was an opportunity to get the businesses engaged and be more intentional about its efforts around supplier diversity.