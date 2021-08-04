JCSU student-athlete signs endorsement deal with Bojangles

Ky‘Wuan Dukes was scrolling through his Instagram feed one day last month when he stumbled upon a shocker: Vayner Sports, a New York agency that represents athletes, was reaching out to him with a potential endorsement deal.

Bojangles, the note said, was looking to sign college athletes to promote its food products, and Dukes, a redshirt freshman receiver at Johnson C. Smith University, was seen as a potential fit.

Duke, who transferred to JCSU this year from Elizabeth City State University, described his feelings at that moment as “shocked.”

Now, less than a month later, he is a local face for Bojangles’ new chicken sandwich — the first student-athlete from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to sign a deal with the Charlotte company. He joins the likes of Clemson University’s DJ Uiagalelei and the University of North Carolina’s Sam Howell, both football players who have signed with Bojangles.

Dukes declined to say how much he was paid for the endorsement deal, made possible in July when the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its longstanding rules to allow college athletes to benefit from their names and images, but he described the deal as “a blessing in disguise.”

“It was something positive that I needed to see,” he told QCity Metro. “I was just happy for the opportunity.”

For its part, Bojangles said in a statement that Dukes, who grew up in Statesville and played for Statesville High School, was a “natural fit” because of his North Carolina ties and familiarity with the brand.