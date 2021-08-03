New public art honors West End history

After several years of community input, planning and design, two new public art projects, collectively known as “Excelsior,” have been installed in Charlotte’s Historic West End.

Led by local artist Stacy Utley and aided by Durham-based designer Edwin Harris, the two sculptures honor the individuals and institutions that have contributed to the corridor’s history.

The first structure, titled “Ever Upward,” sits near the underpass at I-77 and W. Trade Street, where the city recently added wider sidewalks, landscaping and a public sitting area.

Utley said in his artist statement: “Ever Upward” consists of four seven-foot abstract forms representing ‘the walk upward’ that Dorothy Counts-Scoggins made to integrate public schools in Charlotte, ‘the charge upward’ that every student that passes through the arch of Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) takes, ‘the road upward’ that is Trade Street from uptown to the highest point which is Biddle Hall and ‘the prayers upward’ as we continue this journey.

“Ever Upward,” part of the “Excelsior” public art project by Stacy Utley and Edwin Harris being installed at the I-77 underpass and West Trade Street. Photo: Courtesy of Arts & Science Council

A few blocks up is the nearly completed Five Points Public Plaza — a $5.5 million gathering space for West End residents. The plaza is slated for completion by the end of the year and will feature an amphitheater, splash pad and public Wi-Fi.

The plaza will also be the home of the second piece of the “Excelsior” collection — “Ever Higher,” which stands 18 to 28 feet-tall.

Inspired by the folding narratives of a quilt, Utley says, the piece represents “perseverance, inspiration and icon.”