City Council closes in on nondiscrimination ordinance to protect LGBTQ residents

Charlotte’s smallest employers — those with fewer than 15 people on their payrolls — would not be exempt from discrimination complaints under a new nondiscrimination ordinance (NDO) being hammered out by City Council.

At last night’s meeting, council members debated various aspects of the proposed NDO, which is being designed to extend protections to members of the LGBTQ community.

The proposed ordinance also would protect residents from discrimination based on other factors, such natural hair styles, especially styles associated with people of color.

“Racism, hatred, discrimination in all forms is not in the best interest of any civil society,” Malcolm Graham, who represents City Council District 2, said at the meeting. “I think this ordinance, narrowly tailored, demonstrates that here in Charlotte we want to put reasonable guidelines, reasonable parameters, that impact those type of situations.”

The ordinance would deal mainly with discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations.

Why it matters: If the ordinance is adopted at next week’s council meeting, as expected, Charlotte would join a small list of progressive cities in North Carolina to approve NDO this year. Those cities include Durham, Asheville, Chapel Hill, Carboro, Apex and Hillsborough.

The ordinances began passing almost immediately after a state law expired on Dec. 31, 2020 that prohibited North Carolina municipalities from extending protections to LGBTQ and other groups. The law had been passed by the state’s Republicaj-controlled legislature after Charlotte passed a previous ordinance allowing residents to use public restrooms that coincide with their gender identity.