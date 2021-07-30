West Side Community Land Trust gets $50,000 from U.S. Bank to help fund affordable housing

U.S. Bank Foundation is recognizing emerging leaders at organizations focused on decreasing economic disparities by investing $1 million in 20 nonprofit organizations across the nation.

One of those organizations, West Side Community Land Trust, will receive $50,000 to support its efforts to provide affordable housing in neighborhoods under the threat of gentrification.

Charis Blackmon, the trust’s executive director, called the selection “monumental” due to the competitive nature of the grant, and indicative of the trust’s impact.

“I’m excited about it because it’s helping us to shift beyond concept and to be able to develop more quickly and more sustainably,” she said.

The West Side Community Land Trust was founded in 2017. One of its challenges is raising the money needed to develop affordable housing. Blackmon says the U.S. Bank grant will help the trust establish a fund to cover those costs.

Jeff Gatica, community affairs manager for U.S. Bank in Charlotte, said that in addition to the funding, the bank is exploring ways to support the nonprofit leaders and organizations by creating opportunities to build their networks.

“We look forward to learning from these leaders as we continue to work to break down traditional power dynamics in philanthropy,” Gatica said.

Land Trust gains