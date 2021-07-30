North Carolina Central and JCSU join Livingstone College and other HBCUs in canceling student debts.

Two North Carolina universities announced plans Thursday to cancel a combined $10.3 million in student debt, joining a growing list of historically Black colleges and universities that have forgiven student indebtedness in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnson C. Smith University announced plans to erase about $300,000 owed by students enrolled between March 2020 through June 2021. North Carolina Central University cleared more than $10 million in outstanding tuition and fees and waived costs for its summer session for more than 5,200 students.

Why it matters: According to EducationData.org, student loan debt in the United States totals $1.73 trillion. Black students leave college owing, on average, about $52,000 — about $25,000 more, on average, than their white counterparts, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

This latest round of debt forgiveness comes three weeks after Livingstone College announced that it would erase debts of students enrolled during its spring 2021 academic semester.

In a statement on Thursday, JCSU said many of its students face “financial uncertainty” brought on by the pandemic. In total, the statement said, JCSU has provided nearly $6.5 million to students in direct funding and debt relief.

At North Carolina Central, about $8 million was used to clear the debts of 3,832 students, the school said in a statement. An additional $2.4 million was earmarked for more than 1,450 students to cover the costs of summer session tuition and fees.

Much of the money used for debt relief at both schools came from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), part of the federal CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress in 2020 to combat the economic devastation brought on by the pandemic.