What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

The heat will be a factor this weekend with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. There’s a slight chance for rain on Sunday, but it’s looking sunny otherwise.

Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:

Friday

Black-Owned Pop-Up Shop

Over 20 vendors and food trucks will gather at Good Road Ciderworks. Puzzle company Shades of Joy will host the event from 6-9 p.m. More details.

Leonard Ouzts’ Young Black And Funny Comedy Jam

The rising comic takes the stage this weekend as part of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at the Comedy Zone. More details.

Saturday

Black Child Book Fair

The Park Expo and Conference Center hosts a book fair featuring Black authors from across the country with their stories for children. Starts at 10 a.m. More details.

Musicology: The Art of The Sample, The Soul of Hip-Hop

Enjoy live performances from Quentin Talley and The Soul Providers accompanied by The Mighty DJ DR, featuring cover music by H.E.R, Stevie Wonder, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, 2Pac, Dr. Dre and more. Shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Stage Door Theater. More details.