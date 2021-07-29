What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

The heat will be a factor this weekend with temperatures approaching 100 degrees. There’s a slight chance for rain on Sunday, but it’s looking sunny otherwise.
Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:
Friday
Black-Owned Pop-Up Shop
Over 20 vendors and food trucks will gather at Good Road Ciderworks. Puzzle company Shades of Joy will host the event from 6-9 p.m. More details.
Also Read: Local woman uses puzzles to reflect diversity and promote mental health
Leonard Ouzts’ Young Black And Funny Comedy Jam
The rising comic takes the stage this weekend as part of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. at the Comedy Zone. More details.
Saturday
Black Child Book Fair
The Park Expo and Conference Center hosts a book fair featuring Black authors from across the country with their stories for children. Starts at 10 a.m. More details.
Musicology: The Art of The Sample, The Soul of Hip-Hop
Enjoy live performances from Quentin Talley and The Soul Providers accompanied by The Mighty DJ DR, featuring cover music by H.E.R, Stevie Wonder, Grace Jones, Aretha Franklin, 2Pac, Dr. Dre and more. Shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Stage Door Theater. More details.
Camp Greene Outdoor Movie Night
Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a free movie night in the historic neighborhood. This family-friendly event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Shiloh Institutional Baptist Church. More details.
Sunday
Yoga on the Rooftop
Instructor Sajeedah Jones leads this one-hour workout through a creative vinyasa flow. Class begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. More details.
Photo of the Week
Boris “Bluz” Rogers opened the U.S. Black Cultural Heritage Road Trip Luncheon on Wednesday with a poem about the beauty and impact of Black culture.
More than 30 Black-owned small businesses gathered to network and discuss opportunities in the tourism and hospitality industry.