For those in need, Project Outpour provides mobile showers and a sprinkle of dignity

“I feel good,” Marcus Leaks said after emerging from a Project Outpour shower trailer one day last week. Ever since last spring, when Project Outpour first arrived at the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library on Beatties Ford Road, Leaks has been using the service to shower and get hygiene products like lotion, deodorant and lip balm. Because he lives in transitional housing, he said, showers and privacy aren’t always available, so he’s grateful that he can bathe at a convenient location like the library, which he visits almost daily. The mobile shower, he said, has made him “want to get more fluent” with his hygiene. Leaks represents many who use Project Outpour’s shower trailer. Some live in transitional housing; others are homeless or live in cars. And there are a few who may be housed but have no running water, says Laura Gorecki, Project Outpour’s chief dignity officer. Leak, who was left homeless when his grandmother died two years ago, said he wants to own a home someday. He is on a list with the Winston-Salem Housing Authority, he said, and hopes to be connected with housing in about two months or so.

In operation since 2018, Project Outpour seeks to alleviate suffering and promote holistic health and dignity…one shower at a time. Every week, Gorecki cranks up the nonprofit’s Ram 1500 pickup truck, with its two-stall shower trailer hitched to the back, and sets out to serve those in need, accompanied by volunteers. On Tuesdays, they can be found at Dilworth Soup Kitchen on East Blvd. On Wednesdays, they stop at Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library. And Thursdays find them at Memorial United Methodist Church on Central Avenue. They operate from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gorecki said Project Outpour will soon add Friday to their service schedule, at the Hickory Grove library branch. At each location, guests get 20 minutes to use the shower, sink and toilet, all free of charge. No reservations are required. Project Outpour provides towels, wash cloths, brand new t-shirts, socks and underwear. The nonprofit also provides deodorant, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, feminine napkins, brushes and combs.