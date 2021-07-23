New public space coming to West End site that once housed a segregation-era movie theater

A vacant lot that once housed a segregation-era movie theater on Beatties Ford Road will now be used for a community-centered public space, the city of Charlotte announced this week. Using a $200,000 grant from Lowe’s 100 Hometowns initiative, the city will transform the 0.17-acre property at Beatties Ford Road and Tate Street to an outdoor space where residents can gather for leisure and entertainment. The space is slated to feature a performance shelter, outdoor movies, cafe-style seating, a play area and free wifi. Rendering of future Public Space at Beatties Ford Road and Tate Street. Photo: City of Charlotte/Screenshot In addition to the grant from Lowe’s, the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association will contribute $25,000 toward the transformation, and the city will contribute $50,000 from its Corridors of Opportunity initiative — a $24.5 million budget item focusing on six corridors throughout Charlotte, many of which have been historically neglected by business and city leaders. Erin Chantry, a senior urban designer and planner with the city, said officials worked in collaboration with residents to determine what amenities the small park would have. Under terms of the grant by Lowe’s, she said, the space must be complete and ready for neighborhood use by the end of October. A grand opening date for the space has been set for Nov. 6. A theater remembered The former Ritz Theater [bottom left]. Photo: City of Charlotte/Screenshot

Based on survey results, Chantry said, the city determined that residents placed a high priority on honoring community history — including the former Ritz Theater, which was built in the waning days of racial segregation. Mattie Marshall, president of the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association, said one of the names under consideration for the park is “Ritz at Washington Heights.” The Ritz Theater was erected in the early 1960s and closed in 1971, according to Cinema Treasures. The building sat vacant for a while with its marquee intact before being demolished. Down the street, closer to Johnson C. Smith University, stands 333 Beatties Ford Road, the site of the former Grand Theater, which opened for Black moviegoers in 1937. The Grand was a centerpiece for entertainment in the Biddleville community. It closed in 1967 as segregation ended and attendance declined, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission. Predating the Grand Theater were the Lincoln Theater and the Savoy Theater, both located in the once-bustling Black neighborhood of Brooklyn.