Cultural immersion series kicks off with an ode to house music

Trace the roots of house, Go-Go and soca music subgenres, and you’ll find their beginnings in Black communities. A local group is putting each style on display in a three-part outdoor series called A Vibe Outside.

The Applesauce Group will host its first installment — The House Music Jam — on Saturday, July 24, at the West Complex in Historic West End.

Winston Robinson, one of the group’s founders and host of A Vibe Outside, said one goal is to expose attendees to nuances within subcultures of Black music.

“These things are valuable elements of culture we want to introduce to people in Charlotte,” the Charlotte native added. “This being a transplant city, it gives people who come from these areas somewhere to step out front.”

Brief history on house music

While electronic dance music (EDM) dominated global airwaves in the 2010s, it was Frankie Knuckles, a Black DJ in Chicago, who Rolling Stone Magazine eulogized as “the man who birthed every aspect of electronic dance music culture.”

House music is heavily influenced by 1970s disco and characterized by uptempo beats that mix in drum machines and synthesizers to create its distinct sound. Knuckles earned the nickname “the Godfather of House Music” because his Chicago club, the Warehouse, is widely credited as the birthplace of house music. Listen to Knuckles’ house version of the 1982 track, “Your Love,” below.

Saturday’s event will also feature Black-owned food trucks offering pairings representing house music regions. Lulu’s Hotdog Stand will include Chicago-style hot dogs — traditionally topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, a pickle spear, sport peppers inside a poppy seed bun. Jimmy Pearls, known for its Virginia-inspired street food, is participating as a nod to house music’s expansion to the Washington, D.C. metro area starting in the 1990s.