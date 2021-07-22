What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 23, and we’ll be cheering on all of our Charlotte-area athletes. Here’s how to watch the games.

The world is watching to see if the International Olympic Committee will make a last-minute move to pull the plug on the games. Since athletes aren’t required to get the Covid-19 vaccination, there’s been a rise of positive Covid-19 cases.

Weekend forecast: Expect temperatures in the low 90s with some sunshine. Get outside this weekend!

Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:

Friday

Uncorked Scavenger Hunt

Grab some friends to solve clues, riddles and charades to win a prize. Levine Museum of the New South will host this exclusive, after-hours tour beginning at 7 p.m. More details.

“UpRooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance”

Charlotte Film Society will screen the documentary about the history and future of jazz dance. The film starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Booth Playhouse. More details.

Nu Growth Series Presents “Local Honey”

BLKMRKT CLT hosts artist Kalin Devone in her first exhibition of oil and acrylic paintings. NuGrowth features local, Black female artists each Friday through Aug. 8. More details and read our story about the series.

Saturday