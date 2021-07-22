What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

The Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 23, and we’ll be cheering on all of our Charlotte-area athletes. Here’s how to watch the games.
The world is watching to see if the International Olympic Committee will make a last-minute move to pull the plug on the games. Since athletes aren’t required to get the Covid-19 vaccination, there’s been a rise of positive Covid-19 cases.
Weekend forecast: Expect temperatures in the low 90s with some sunshine. Get outside this weekend!
Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:
Friday
Uncorked Scavenger Hunt
Grab some friends to solve clues, riddles and charades to win a prize. Levine Museum of the New South will host this exclusive, after-hours tour beginning at 7 p.m. More details.
“UpRooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance”
Charlotte Film Society will screen the documentary about the history and future of jazz dance. The film starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Booth Playhouse. More details.
Nu Growth Series Presents “Local Honey”
BLKMRKT CLT hosts artist Kalin Devone in her first exhibition of oil and acrylic paintings. NuGrowth features local, Black female artists each Friday through Aug. 8. More details and read our story about the series.
Saturday
Shelves Pop-up Bookstore
Swing by Enderly Coffee in west Charlotte starting at 9 a.m. to pick up a new book and some Shelves merchandise. More details.
Welcome Back Fest
The traveling summer festival features live music, food vendors and the opportunity to get the Covid-19 vaccination. Grammy Award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton headlines entertainment. Festivities start at Romare Bearden Park at 11 a.m. More details.
Power 98 Block Party
Party with Power 98 and special guests Elevator Jay, Roscoe Dash, Hotboy Shaq, LittleJohn4K and Yung Pooda. The event kicks off at noon at Red Crab Juicy Seafood near Northlake Mall. More details.
Vaccine Give-Back Fair
Grier Heights neighbors can enjoy free food, live music, a video game truck and local vendors and take advantage of medical professionals administering Covid-19 vaccines. Festivities start at noon in the parking lot of Thompson Child & Family Wellness Center. More details.
A Vibe Outside: The House Music Jam
The first installment of a three-part cultural series focuses on the house music genre and contributions from Black creatives. Head out to the West Complex from 5-9 p.m. More details.
Sunday
Back To Laughs Comedy Series
Enjoy live stand-up comedy starring Larry Lancaster, featuring Ivan Martin and hosted by Quincy Carr. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Dave & Buster’s in Concord. More details.
Click here to submit your events to our events calendar.
Photo of the Week
Our former Kid Contributor, Bryson Best, is celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks and their first NBA championship in 50 years.
Bryson, aka The Kid Knows Sports, successfully predicted the Bucks would defeat the Phoenix Suns to win the 2021 NBA finals.
The “die-hard Charlotte Hornets fan” is traveled to Milwaukee — his family’s hometown — for the championship parade on July 22.