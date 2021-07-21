We need a fair and transparent redistricting process

Harry Taylor is a Charlotte resident.

Soon – perhaps as early as October 15 – the decennial desecration of American democracy will begin anew.

When the 2020 Census data finally arrive at the General Assembly in Raleigh (delivery has been delayed by Covid-19 and political interference), the majority party in Raleigh will begin the redistricting process by assigning voters to voting districts for the U.S. House of Representatives and the N.C. Legislature.

So far so good, right?

Not exactly.

You see, they will assign We the Voters to districts based on how they vote in order to create “safe seats.”

Done adeptly, the resulting tally will keep their own politicians and party in power. They will pick their voters instead of allowing voters to pick those who speak for us.