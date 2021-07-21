Two suspects facing a murder charge in Atlanta were captured in Charlotte

Two people wanted on a murder charge in Atlanta was arrested Monday night at a south Charlotte gas station, according to a CMPD report.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified the suspects as Demarcus Bussey, 33, and Valencia Wilson, 25. Aside from describing the two as “fugitives,” CMPD offered no details about the Atlanta killing.

Officers with CMPD had been on lookout for Bussey and Wilson after getting information that the two might be in Charlotte. When officers spotted their car around 9 p.m. in west Charlotte, the suspects drove off before officers could make a traffic stop. The car was later found at a QuikTrip store at 127 E. Woodlawn Road.

After a struggle, officers arrested Bussey inside the store, CMPD said in a press statement. Officers used a Taser to subdue him, the report said. Wilson, who had remained in the car, was arrested without incident.

The police said they also found drugs and a stolen gun inside the car. Both suspects were arrested based on the Atlanta warrants, and Bussey faces additional charges in Charlotte for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

CMPD said officers were able to track the suspects using the department’s Real Time Crime Center, which has deployed more than 1,000 video cameras to monitor Charlotte streets and track crimes.