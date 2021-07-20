Anthony Hamilton headlines multi-city Welcome Back Fest

Grammy award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton leads the entertainment lineup for Novant Health’s Welcome Back Fest series kicking off on July 24.

Charlotte will host the first of three summer festivals featuring live music, local food trucks and an opportunity to receive Covid-19 vaccinations. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Romare Bearden Park in uptown.

Also scheduled to perform is Ray Singleton, the Charlotte singer-songwriter currently competing on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Organizers will honor “health care heroes” and mark the progress made in the fight against Covid-19.

Mecklenburg County is seeing an increase in Covid cases, particularly in young people. People under age 39 make up roughly 70% of new Covid cases, Health Director Gibbie Harris told reporters last week. She added that 25% of cases have occurred in people younger than age 20. Local health officials also confirmed cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the area.

Most new cases of the virus have been among those who haven’t been vaccinated, so health officials encourage residents to get the widely available vaccine. The first 1,000 attendees at Saturday’s Welcome Back Fest with proof of vaccination are eligible to receive a $10 food voucher for use with participating food vendors.

The full music lineup includes:

Anthony Hamilton

Carson Hill

Dae-Lee

Groove 8

InfiniteSoul

Orquesta Sabrosalsa

Ray Singleton

Time Sawyer

Tropical Flavor Band

Participating food vendors include: