Police investigate fatal shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who showed up at a local hospital early Thursday with a gunshot wound.

On Friday, CMPD identified the man as Derrick Dion Barber.

According to initial reports, a hospital in Pineville called CMPD after Barber arrived with a gunshot wound. He later was taken to Atrium Main, where he died.

A CMPD spokesman said on Thursday that investigators had not determined where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.