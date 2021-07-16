News & Buzz

Police investigate fatal shooting

The 25-year-old man showed up at a hospital in Pineville with a fatal wound.
By QCity Metro
July 16, 2021

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who showed up at a local hospital early Thursday with a gunshot wound.

On Friday, CMPD identified the man as Derrick Dion Barber.

According to initial reports, a hospital in Pineville called CMPD after Barber arrived with a gunshot wound. He later was taken to Atrium Main, where he died.

A CMPD spokesman said on Thursday that investigators had not determined where the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Share your thoughts about this article: Click here

0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Editors will review your comment, which may be shared in our Morning Brew newsletter.

This Story is Tagged:

More from QCity Metro