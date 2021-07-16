Police investigate fatal shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man who showed up at a local hospital early Thursday with a gunshot wound.
On Friday, CMPD identified the man as Derrick Dion Barber.
According to initial reports, a hospital in Pineville called CMPD after Barber arrived with a gunshot wound. He later was taken to Atrium Main, where he died.
A CMPD spokesman said on Thursday that investigators had not determined where the shooting happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.