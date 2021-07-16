Ohio native prepares to open Urban Reader, a Black bookstore in University City

Twenty years ago, Sonyah Spencer was a college student trying to make some extra money by selling her old textbooks on Amazon. Now she’s preparing for the grand opening of her own bookstore on Saturday in Charlotte’s University City.

Urban Reader Bookstore, at 440 East Mccullough Drive, is filled with more than 3,000 books, from children’s stories to autobiographies to cooking recipes — all written by Black authors.

The Fairborn, Ohio, native has been selling books online and at festivals and expositions since 2000. She moved to Charlotte in 2015, bringing with her a passion for reading.

“It’s time for us to have a comfort place,“ she said. “[You] never know what is going on with someone, but guiding them to a book is awesome.”

Spencer will open her store during a tumultuous time for independent booksellers, who face continuing pressure from the likes of Amazon, the online behemoth. But with much of the nation also focused on issues of race and social justice, her timing could prove fortuitous.

Not just a bookstore

Spencer said she wants Urban Reader to be more than just a Black bookstore; she wants to create a space where people can “embrace the culture, ask questions and heal.”

Books, she said, have helped her cope during some of the most difficult periods in her life, including after her oldest son, Brandon, was killed in what Ohio press reports described as a “domestic incident.”