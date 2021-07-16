County will end hotel housing for former ‘tent city’ residents this fall

Mecklenburg County plans to end its temporary housing program that shelters former residents of a tent encampment that once sat just north of uptown.

During this week’s Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said that since moving more than 200 encampment residents to two local hotels, roughly 80 have been connected with housing or decided to leave, and 125 remain who would otherwise be homeless.

“We are going to keep the hotels open until the end of September,” Diorio said. “At that point, we’ll have to see who is left, what their needs are, and where we may need to go from there.”

Why it matters

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, an estimated 3,298 people were experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County as of March 31.

Seventy-six percent of those homeless in the county were Black, according to the data. That total also included 393 households with children.

The already prominent issue of homelessness and housing insecurity in Charlotte was exacerbated by the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to calls for city officials to act with urgency as the unsheltered population and tent city began to swell.

By the numbers

In February, the Mecklenburg health department issued an abatement order for the encampment, citing rat infestation and worsening air quality caused by cooking fires.