What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Charlotte Restaurant Week aka Queen’s Feast starts tomorrow, so prepare for a week of good eats and delicious deals that are perfect for date night. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.

Calling all book lovers and avid readers. A new bookstore is opening this weekend that specializes in African American books, independent authors and local small-business owners. It’s called Urban Reader Bookstore, and its grand opening is on Saturday.

Weather Report: Temperatures will reach the low-90s with a chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.

Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:

Friday

Charlotte Black Pride Week

Catch the tail end of the week celebrating Charlotte’s Black LGBTQ+ community. Events include a meet-and-greet, an expo and Sunday brunch. More details.

SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam at Spirit Square

Charlotte’s own three-time spoken-word national championship team performs starting at 8 p.m. More details.

DL Hughley at Comedy Zone

One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians is performing all weekend. More details.

Saturday