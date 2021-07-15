What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Charlotte Restaurant Week aka Queen’s Feast starts tomorrow, so prepare for a week of good eats and delicious deals that are perfect for date night. Click here for a list of participating restaurants.
Calling all book lovers and avid readers. A new bookstore is opening this weekend that specializes in African American books, independent authors and local small-business owners. It’s called Urban Reader Bookstore, and its grand opening is on Saturday.
Weather Report: Temperatures will reach the low-90s with a chance of thunderstorms through the weekend.
Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:
Friday
Charlotte Black Pride Week
Catch the tail end of the week celebrating Charlotte’s Black LGBTQ+ community. Events include a meet-and-greet, an expo and Sunday brunch. More details.
SlamCharlotte Poetry Slam at Spirit Square
Charlotte’s own three-time spoken-word national championship team performs starting at 8 p.m. More details.
DL Hughley at Comedy Zone
One of the most popular and highly recognized standup comedians is performing all weekend. More details.
Saturday
Uptown Farmers Market Grand Celebration
Organizers are celebrating the second year of the farmers market with special guests, live music and cooking demo, activities for kids, food trucks and giveaways. Join the fun from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More details.
Su Casa at Victoria Yards
One of Charlotte’s favorite culture parties returns with an outdoor concert featuring a N.E.R.D. set by Quentin Talley & The Soul Providers. DJ Steel Wheel will be mixing the Afro beats, house and soca vibes. Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. More details.
Sunday
Gospel Sunday at Middle C Jazz
Enjoy music by the El Lambert Band featuring Eric Reed, starting at 2 p.m. More details.
Photo of the Week
It was an HBCU family reunion as HBCU grads and supporters packed Charlotte hot spot 1501 South Mint during a Sunday brunch hosted by HBCU Pride Nation.