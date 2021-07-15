Vance High School is officially renamed in honor of Julius L. Chambers

Zebulon B. Vance High School has been officially renamed in honor of the late Julius L. Chambers, one of the nation’s most influential civil rights attorneys.

The Wednesday ceremony was held after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted 8-0 last fall to drop the school’s Confederate namesake in favor of one deemed more appropriate.

Vance, an enslaver who fought to uphold the Confederacy, later served as a North Carolina governor and senator who fought to enact and preserve various forms of racial discrimination.

“It is truly a cause for celebration when we can see a tangible manifestation of our work,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston said Wednesday, addressing those who had come to witness the renaming. “That work aims to move us from a past that separates those whose lives divided to a present and future that honors those who join us in facilitating diversity and inclusiveness.”

Chambers founded the first integrated law firm in North Carolina, where he won eight cases before the Supreme Court that would help shape American civil rights laws.

His victory in Swann vs Charlotte-Mecklenburg, in 1971, mandated busing that led to the integration of schools locally and throughout the country. Chambers also fought cases involving voting rights, employment discrimination, and public accommodations.

He spent time as an educator, serving as a lecturer and adjunct professor at a number of law schools. In 1993, Chamber became the chancellor at his alma mater, North Carolina Central University, where he served until 2001. He died in 2013.