Charlotte’s Ray Singleton serenades his wife and TV viewers on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Charlotte singer-songwriter Ray Singleton has been handling newfound popularity pretty well since he and wife, Roslyn, went viral last year and landed on “Ellen.” Now, fans can cheer him on as he performs on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” In a preview of the episode, which airs July 13 at 8 p.m., Ray plays the keyboard as he belts out a rendition of Andy Grammer’s 2019 track, “I Am Yours.” Roslyn is seen standing in the wings with host Terry Crews and tears welling up in her eyes. The Singletons, who married in November 2018, have publicly documented their story as Roslyn battled brain cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2013 before they met. In 2019, ahead of her second surgery to remove a tumor, Ray recorded a video serenading his wife to his rendition of Daniel Caesar’s “Get You.” It caught the attention of millions, including talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, which led to a February 2020 invitation to her daytime talk show. Since then, Ray, a self-taught pianist, has booked shows almost every weekend with his band. We spoke with the couple in October after Ray sang the national anthem at a Carolina Panthers game. Related: Catching up with The Singletons, the Charlotte couple that went viral We’re predicting Ray will go far in the talent competition series, where he’ll compete for the $1 million prize. Recently, we reconnected with the Charleston, South Carolina, native before millions of viewers tune in for his AGT debut. He talked about the audition, Roslyn updates, celebrity fans and what else he’s working on.

Answers are lightly edited for brevity and clarity. Q. How did you get to audition for “America’s Got Talent”? Believe it or not, the opportunity was supposed to happen last year. Right around when the Ellen thing was happening in February, one of the producers reached out to me on social media. Things were rolling. We were actually supposed to go back to “the Ellen Show” on April 1 of last year. My wife and I were on the way to celebrate at dinner — March 16, I’ll never forget the day. My producer called me and said, “We’re shutting down production because of Covid.” That was a dream crusher. Fast forward, and an email pops up, “Are you still interested?” and I’m like, “What?!” So it comes back around, the world is opening back up and people need those feel-good stories. And again, God is just continuing to provide opportunities.