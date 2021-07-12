Get immersed in Haitian culture at upcoming Carolina Haitian Food Festival

Although the island of Haiti is more than 1,200 miles away from the Carolinas, you won’t need your passport to immerse yourself in Haitian culture, thanks to a new festival coming to Charlotte this Labor Day weekend.

The inaugural Carolina Haitian Food Festival takes place Sept. 4 at the International House in Plaza Midwood. While food may be the focal point, festival founder Dianna Nicolas says organizers are planning for other activities putting Haitian culture in the limelight.

“There’s going to be a dominoes tournament — it’s very big in the Caribbean community,” said Nicolas, who also runs the Burger Divas food blog. “We’re going to teach people how to dance kompa, which is our traditional dance. There will be a ton of Haitian vendors.”

The family-friendly event will also feature a kids’ corner with children’s activities. General admission is $15. For $50, guests can get the VIP experience with lounge seating, a catered meal and private entertainment. Tickets are $7 for kids ages 6-12.

Photo courtesy of Dianna Nicolas

An organic conversation between Nicolas, Christina Bowman of Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen and Dafney Tales-Lafortune of Durham-based food truck Bon Fritay set plans in motion earlier this year. Both women appeared on Nicolas’ “Food E’tat with Burger Diva” radio show where she interviews guests about Haitian food, from griot (fried pork) to diri djon djon (mushroom rice).

Bowman says people have already reached out to share their excitement.

“We hear of different festivals; they were waiting for something to highlight our own cuisine,” said Bowman, who co-owns Ms. Didi’s with its namesake, her mom, Edith.

Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen serves authentic Haitian food throughout the Charlotte area. The family-owned food truck launched in August 2019. Photo courtesy of Christina Bowman