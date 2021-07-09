QCity Metro, JCSU among Knight Foundation grant recipients

QCity Metro joins 25 newsrooms nationwide to receive a $20,000 grant to adopt, manage or upgrade their digital platforms.

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation last week announced its second set of grant recipients, part of a $2 million, three-year initiative to strengthen digital publishing solutions in newsrooms, particularly those with a local focus and serving communities of color.

QCity Metro Publisher Glenn Burkins said grants have become “invaluable” to local new publishers as advertising dollars have shifted to the big technology companies, such as Amazon, Facebook and Google. And like a growing number of local newsrooms, QCity Metro also looks to its readers for financial support, primarily through membership in its Press Club.

Already a recipient of a Knight Foundation grant to cover Charlotte’s Historic West End neighborhoods, QCity Metro will use the latest award to launch a new addition to its website — a resources and lifestyle portal.

Burkins said that although “guides” for navigating Charlotte already exist, QCity Metro’s will have a primary focus on the city’s Black culture.

When the portal launches, he said, readers can expect to find new and existing directories, local festivals and events, and articles about Black-owned restaurants, businesses, churches, neighborhoods and people.

“It will be helpful for people who are living here, but even perhaps more helpful for people who are moving to Charlotte, who want to understand the city better,” Burkins said. “We kind of see it as serving a dual purpose.”