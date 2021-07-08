What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Art, music and theater are just some of the activities part of this week’s staff picks for events around the QC.
As you’ve probably seen on the news or your weather app, Hurricane Elsa is riding up the East Coast this weekend. It looks like the bulk of the bad weather will hit before the weekend. Stay dry out there but pack an umbrella. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.
Here’s what’s on tap for the weekend:
Friday
“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”
Enjoy a performance that reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, presented by Central Piedmont Arts. Runs through July 25. More details.
Free Newsletter
“Nu Growth” Series
BLKMRKTCLT kicks off this five-week series featuring the artwork of six Black women artists. Photographer Jessica Dunston is first in the lineup starting at 6 p.m. More details.
Jazz at Victoria Yards
An evening of jazz includes performances by the JazzArts Youth All-Stars, the Ariel Pocock Trio and the Jazziando Latin Jazz Quintet. Food trucks also will be on site. Showtime 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. More details.
R&B Soul Summer Nights
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tank hosts a night of good music and good food at Stats Restaurant. Doors open at 9 p.m. More details.
Deep Fried Disco
Enjoy funk and disco vibes with That Guy Smitty and DJ VonFunkhauser. Doors open at 9 p.m. at Snug Harbor. More details.
Saturday
Art, Music & Poetry Workshops
Guerilla Poets present two virtual workshops that tap into your creative side. First, Mixed Media Basquiat Art + Poetry explores the work of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat before creating your own piece. Then, study funk music through the years. Kicks off at 11:30 a.m. More details.
‘90s vs. 2000s Soul Music Festival
Head out to Salisbury for a concert and festival celebrating music from the ‘90s to the present. Gates open at 4 p.m. at the Rowan County fairgrounds. More details.
“House Full of Secrets”
Playwright William Alexander brings audiences a new play about a family who has earth-shattering secrets. Show starts at 7 p.m. at Stage Door Theater. Get tickets.
From Jazz to Latin Boleros and Everything in Between
Café Amaretto presents a virtual acoustic show with Latin American musicians and teaching artists Ana Lucia Divins on vocals and Carlos Crespo on guitar with local jazz musician Carl Ratliff on the sax. Show starts on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. Watch here.
Sunday
Classic Black Cinema Series: “Take A Giant Step”
This 1959 coming-of-age film about a Black teen growing up in a predominately white New England town. Starring Spencer “Spence” Scott and co-starring Ruby Dee. Screening starts at 2 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. More details.
Lil Duval
Comedian Lil Duval takes the stage at The Fillmore starting at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets.
Photo of the Week
Sherry Waters, owner of The Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary, says the Camp Greene neighborhood business has become a go-to spot throughout the pandemic.
“This has been a good self-care space for people,” she said. “With self-care being high on the radar right now, our space is about more than just tea.”