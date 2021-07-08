What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Art, music and theater are just some of the activities part of this week’s staff picks for events around the QC.

As you’ve probably seen on the news or your weather app, Hurricane Elsa is riding up the East Coast this weekend. It looks like the bulk of the bad weather will hit before the weekend. Stay dry out there but pack an umbrella. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weekend:

Friday

“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Enjoy a performance that reimagines the Biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors, presented by Central Piedmont Arts. Runs through July 25. More details.

“Nu Growth” Series

BLKMRKTCLT kicks off this five-week series featuring the artwork of six Black women artists. Photographer Jessica Dunston is first in the lineup starting at 6 p.m. More details.

Jazz at Victoria Yards

An evening of jazz includes performances by the JazzArts Youth All-Stars, the Ariel Pocock Trio and the Jazziando Latin Jazz Quintet. Food trucks also will be on site. Showtime 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. More details.

R&B Soul Summer Nights

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tank hosts a night of good music and good food at Stats Restaurant. Doors open at 9 p.m. More details.