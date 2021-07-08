“Nu Growth” is giving these up-and-coming female creatives a platform to shine

Charlotte art collective BLKMRKTCLT celebrates its fourth anniversary with a new series giving six local, Black female artists a space to showcase their work.

The five-week series, called “Nu Growth,” will rotate exhibitions each Friday, beginning July 9. Carla Aaron-Lopez, an artist who works closely with BLKMRKTCLT, has been working on the project for over a year.

Aaron-Lopez, who creates under the moniker “King Carla,” said the pandemic put everything on pause, but this summer seemed like the right time to launch.

“I decided to create it because I really didn’t have any connections to more Black women artists in Charlotte,” she said. “We want to give these six women a chance to voice their opinions, show the world what they see and be celebrated for the work they create.”

The up-and-coming artists include Jessica Dunston, Mara Robbin, Kalin Devone, Jamea Marlowe, Jamila Brown and Wabwila Mugala. Their artwork ranges from charcoal portraits to photography to painting.

Aaron-Lopez, along with BLKMRKTCLT co-owner Will Jenkins, learned about the artists through word-of-mouth. None had experienced solo exhibitions, which presented an opportunity to support the beginning of the young creatives’ art careers.

“When you’re an artist, especially an artist of color, it can be difficult to start. You may not know where to start or how to break through those doors,” Aaron-Lopez said.