Friendship Missionary Baptist Church opens center for aging adults in west Charlotte

With the cut of a ribbon on Tuesday, CORA’S Intergenerational Center opened at 3301 Beatties Ford Road. Owned and operated by Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, the center provides respite for caregivers and daytime activities for adults requiring assistance. What’s more, the center will partner with its neighbor, the Marizetta Kerry Child Development Center, to allow the young and the aging to join together for shared activities. Organizers say CORA’s will be the first co-located intergenerational center in Charlotte and the third in North Carolina. Why it matters: The center’s opening comes as the nation’s population continues to age, presenting special challenges for a growing number of Black families. Tiketha Collins, the center’s program director, said intergenerational programming has been shown to provide benefits for both adults and children. “Adults feel valued, as they can share their knowledge and experience with young people, and children learn empathy when they can visit and interact with elders,” she said.

Phyllis Wingate, a CORA’s board member, said the center developed over several years as part of Friendship’s mission to be “a resource for the community.” “I was in healthcare, and I can tell you there is a huge need for people to be able to have respite care in a setting where relatives are assured that their loved ones will be valued as God’s children, human beings, and be well taken care of,” said Wingate. “This is especially important for African American adults, not to be institutionalized but to have a facility where there is support and services.” An aging nation Photo: CORA’S For the first time U.S. history, older adults are projected to outnumber children by 2034, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Researchers credit this trend to three converging factors — adults living longer; a slowing U.S. birth rate; and aging baby boomers, the post-war generation born between 1946 and 1964. By 2030, the baby-boom generation is projected to make up 21 percent of the U.S. population, up from 15 percent in 2018. And by 2060, nearly one in four Americans will be 65 years and older, the number of 85-plus will triple, and the country will add a half million centenarians, according to Census projections.