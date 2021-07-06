How Black brands are finding success with major retailers

Planners and journals were a ritual for Jasmin Foster growing up. A new planner signaled a fresh start, and journals held dreams that she hoped to someday make a reality. In her search for stationery, even into adulthood, it was common for Foster to walk down shopping aisles and see shelves devoid of culturally relevant products. “I was waiting for a brand that I felt like was truly representative of women of color,” she said. “Instead of waiting, in 2020, I said, why not start it myself?” The 31-year-old Charlotte resident launched her online stationery brand, Be Rooted, last June. Initially, she started it as a side hustle to her 9-to-5 as head of sales and business development for the multicultural beauty brand, Urban Skin Rx. By March, it was just as legitimate as her main job once her “Hustle Harder” and “Guide Your Spirit” journals debuted on shelves at Target, one of the nation’s largest retailers. Two of Be Rooted’s journals are available in Target stores. Photo courtesy of Be Rooted The U.S. retail industry has 8,753 Black-owned businesses, according to the 15 Percent Pledge, a campaign that’s calling on national retailers to commit at least 15% of shelf space to Black businesses to match the country’s nearly 15% Black population. Foster, a former buyer for Target and Amazon, is one of the small-business owners benefiting from various pledges by major retailers to go beyond public statements to advance racial equity. More companies are bumping up resources dedicated to Black-owned brands after last summer’s social justice movement highlighted glaring inequities. Mooresville-based Lowe’s carved out $30 million in grants for minority-owned businesses across the country. It also teamed up with Daymond John of ABC’s “Shark Tank” to help expand the company’s supplier diversity.

In April, Target announced a commitment to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025. Part of its efforts includes adding products from more than 500 Black businesses to its shelves and website. Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target, said the initiative represents a significant economic opportunity for hundreds of Black-owned companies. “We have a rich history of working with diverse businesses, but there’s more we can do to spark change across the retail industry, support the Black community and ensure Black guests feel welcomed and represented when they shop at Target,” she said in the April 7 announcement. It’s a relationship game Although Black-owned businesses represent a small fraction of the retail industry, they account for the fastest-growing category of small businesses, says Joann Hill, office of business development chief at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA). MBDA and U.S. Black Chambers are some of the organizations collaborating with e-commerce giant Amazon on its new Black Business Accelerator (BBA) that launched last month. The $150-million investment over the next four years is targeting barriers to access and helping to build sustainable growth for Black sellers in Amazon’s marketplace. Charlotte-based companies Playtime Edventures and Jayla’s Heirlooms are among the program participants that will receive financial assistance, marketing support, business guidance and mentorship.