These HBCU sweethearts got hitched after short engagement

More than ten years after meeting on the campus of a historically Black college, Whitney and Jhamarr were married during an intimate spring ceremony. The newlyweds shared memories leading up to their big day. Bride: Whitney Forney, 30, career employment center supervisor at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont Groom: Jhamarr Forney, 31, co-owner, Fly With Purpose Apparel Wedding date: May 14, 2021 Wedding venue: Luxe Event Venue Honeymoon destination: Last Vegas and Florida How they met

Jhamarr and Whitney met in 2008 as students at Benedict College, a historically Black college in South Carolina. Both were business majors, so they were bound to run into each other, right? “I was watching him from a distance,” Whitney laughed. A mutual acquaintance asked Whitney if she wanted an introduction, but her shyness got in the way. “She gave him my number. I was so excited and nervous at the same time,” Whitney said. Jhamarr got the conversation started with a text, and that was fine for a while, but Whitney wanted to get to know him in person. She invited Jhamarr to a party in the school gym — which they consider their first date. “I knew Jhamarr was the one even before we officially met,” she said. “After we started talking more and spent time together, it was a confirmation for me that he was the one for me.”