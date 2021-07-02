These HBCU sweethearts got hitched after short engagement

Want to be featured in QCity Brides? Click here for the details.
More than ten years after meeting on the campus of a historically Black college, Whitney and Jhamarr were married during an intimate spring ceremony. The newlyweds shared memories leading up to their big day.
Bride: Whitney Forney, 30, career employment center supervisor at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont
Groom: Jhamarr Forney, 31, co-owner, Fly With Purpose Apparel
Free Newsletter
Wedding date: May 14, 2021
Wedding venue: Luxe Event Venue
Honeymoon destination: Last Vegas and Florida
How they met
Jhamarr and Whitney met in 2008 as students at Benedict College, a historically Black college in South Carolina. Both were business majors, so they were bound to run into each other, right?
“I was watching him from a distance,” Whitney laughed.
A mutual acquaintance asked Whitney if she wanted an introduction, but her shyness got in the way.
“She gave him my number. I was so excited and nervous at the same time,” Whitney said.
Jhamarr got the conversation started with a text, and that was fine for a while, but Whitney wanted to get to know him in person. She invited Jhamarr to a party in the school gym — which they consider their first date.
“I knew Jhamarr was the one even before we officially met,” she said. “After we started talking more and spent time together, it was a confirmation for me that he was the one for me.”
Jhamarr also knew the moment Whitney was “the one.”
“It was simple for me,” he said, “it was when I first laid eyes on her.”
Breakup to Makeup
The couple dated for six years before deciding to take a break in 2015. Their split lasted four years. When they reconnected in 2019, Whitney described it as “seamless.” Jhamarr took her on a movie date and brought her favorite dessert — white chocolate-covered strawberries. Sparks flew once again. It wasn’t long before they were talking about marriage.
The proposal
Jhamarr chose Bentley’s Restaurant in SouthPark to pop the question this past January.
Whitney suspected something was up when Jhamarr “was acting a little weird” that morning but didn’t believe she’d end the night as a fiancee.
“When I walked to the back of the restaurant, I saw my family and my babe waiting on me. I turned around because it was so beautiful,” she recalled about the night of January 16.
The wedding planning experience
The couple spent four short months planning their wedding. Initially, they leaned toward the idea of a courthouse wedding and a two-week honeymoon. Instead, they worked with a wedding planner to transform an empty venue into a luxurious space for an intimate ceremony.
“We had our mind made up that this is something we wanted, and we didn’t need a year or two to plan it,” Whitney said. “Everything worked out smoothly.”
The Big Day
It was a relaxed start to their wedding day. Whitney, who opted not to have a bridal party, invited her girlfriends to her bridal suite for brunch. The couple texted each other most of the day to check in.
Whitney and Jhamarr got married in front of 40 of their closest friends and family. They also broadcast the ceremony over Facebook Live. Seeing loved ones who supported their journey, they said, was the most memorable moment of the day.
They danced to The O’Jays ballad, “Forever Mine,” as their first dance as husband and wife.
Advice to engaged couples
Thinking back on their journey to the altar, Whitney and Jhamarr said it’s about enjoying the process.
“Identify your top five must-haves and invite only the people you truly want there,” Whitney said.
Their last piece of advice to engaged couples: “Pray about everything.”
Whitney and Jhamarr’s Black Business Vendors
- Wedding Planning: ACE Design Firm
- Food: Cooking With Cordell
- Wedding Cake/Desserts: Jazina’s Creations
- Bartending: Pearl’s Passion Cocktails
- Hair: Diva Salon
- Makeup: Shades of Lashea
- Photography: Carolina Hues Photography
- Videography: Weddings By Nari
- Marquee Letter Lights: QC Lights
- Photo Booth: Cool Cliq Photo Booth
- Music: DJ Von Dutch
- Decor: Pomp Posh Event Rentals
Additional vendors
- Venue: Luxe Event Venue