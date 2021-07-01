What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Celebrations and fireworks are scheduled across Charlotte for the Fourth of July weekend. The weather forecast predicts temperatures in the low-80s with a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking warm and sunny, perfect for outdoor activities (and fireworks!).
Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:
Friday
First Friday Concert Social
Kick off the weekend with a live performance by R&B duo, Brave. Performance starts a 6 p.m. at QC Social Lounge. More details.
Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary Anniversary
The jazz sounds of the Calvin Edwards Trio help kick off a monthlong celebration of the neighborhood tea lounge’s two-year anniversary. Sip on herbal tea mocktails and grab bites provided by MarlieQ’s Caribbean Queen. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More details.
Saturday
Cherry Community Connection Cookout
Get to know the neighbors and history of the Cherry neighborhood. Also enjoy live music, local vendors and activities for the kids. Noon to 3 p.m. at Cherry Park. More details.
Ramsey Creek Beach
Beach-goers can enjoy the water on Lake Norman when the beach opens for the holiday weekend with limited capacity. Noon to 5 p.m. More details.
Red, White and BOOM
Join the City of Rock Hill for a family-friendly celebration with live music, food, drinks and fireworks. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Rock Hill. More details.
The Terence Young Jazz Experience
Catch the renowned guitarist with his band as they perform sounds from jazz, R&B, funk and more. Show begins at 7 p.m. at Middle C Jazz. More details.
Celebrate America Fireworks Show
Theme park visitors can take a break from the roller coasters to enjoy an elaborate fireworks show. Reservations required. Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. at Carowinds. More details.
Sunday
Ramsey Creek Beach
Beach-goers can enjoy the water on Lake Norman when the beach opens for the holiday weekend with limited capacity. Noon to 5 p.m. More details.
Gastonia’s Fourth of July Celebration
Head to downtown Gastonia for this community event featuring food trucks, vendors and entertainment. Fireworks will shoot off around 9:30 p.m. Activities begin at 4 p.m. at the Rotary Centennial Pavilion. More details.
WBT Skyshow
Baseball and fireworks as the Charlotte Knights take on the Norfolk Tides and end with a fireworks display lighting up the Center City skyline. First pitch at 6:05 p.m. at Truist Field. More details.
Celebrate America Fireworks Show
Theme park visitors can take a break from the roller coasters to enjoy an elaborate fireworks show. Reservations required. Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m. at Carowinds. More details.
