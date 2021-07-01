What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

Celebrations and fireworks are scheduled across Charlotte for the Fourth of July weekend. The weather forecast predicts temperatures in the low-80s with a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking warm and sunny, perfect for outdoor activities (and fireworks!).

Here are our staff picks for events this weekend:

Friday

First Friday Concert Social

Kick off the weekend with a live performance by R&B duo, Brave. Performance starts a 6 p.m. at QC Social Lounge. More details.

Pauline Tea-Bar Apothecary Anniversary

The jazz sounds of the Calvin Edwards Trio help kick off a monthlong celebration of the neighborhood tea lounge’s two-year anniversary. Sip on herbal tea mocktails and grab bites provided by MarlieQ’s Caribbean Queen. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. More details.

Saturday

Cherry Community Connection Cookout

Get to know the neighbors and history of the Cherry neighborhood. Also enjoy live music, local vendors and activities for the kids. Noon to 3 p.m. at Cherry Park. More details.

Ramsey Creek Beach

Beach-goers can enjoy the water on Lake Norman when the beach opens for the holiday weekend with limited capacity. Noon to 5 p.m. More details.

Red, White and BOOM

Join the City of Rock Hill for a family-friendly celebration with live music, food, drinks and fireworks. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Rock Hill. More details.