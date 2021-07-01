Levine Museum of the New South looks back as it prepares for change

Levine Museum of the New South is known for connecting the past to the future and speaking on current issues. But what’s the future of the museum itself? Museum officials announced plans last month to sell the 0.7-acre property located at 200 E. 7th Street in uptown Charlotte. CEO and President Kathryn Hill said Levine Museum is not closing but focusing on creating an experience that’s digital-first and community-centered. “We are committed to deepening our impact by diversifying the ways that we deliver broadly accessible, highly compelling content that we develop with the communities we serve,” she said. The museum will remain in the building it has occupied since 1996 over the next year while implementing its digitally focused vision. Many of Levine Museum’s current exhibits already have a virtual component, but Hill believes there could be more accessibility. “By digital-first, I do not mean digital-only,” she said. “We will meet people where they are through digital experiences, and through in-person events and exhibits distributed throughout the community in non-traditional museum spaces and in a central location.” In August, Levine Museum will take another step in this direction with the release of its KnowCLT app. As users participate in a walking tour through Charlotte’s Second Ward, the app will use augmented reality to animate the history of the former Brooklyn neighborhood — including landmark buildings and people who called Brooklyn home before it was demolished during urban renewal. Pre-pandemic, guests could experience similar technology within the museum. Brooklyn is a featured neighborhood included in the “#HomeCLT” exhibit, where visitors used their smartphones to bring the stories of six Charlotte neighborhoods to life. Through augmented reality, a map shows the change in demographics and income distribution over time in Brooklyn, Eastland Mall, Enderly Park, Hidden Valley, Dilworth and Sedgefield neighborhoods. Residents recall life in Charlotte’s former Brooklyn neighborhood as part of Levine Museum of the New South’s “Brooklyn: Once a City within a City” exhibit. Photo: QCity Metro

Creating a digital-first museum was not a recent decision. Hill said she and the museum’s board of directors have been strategizing since 2016, saying that now the time is right for transformation. As reported by The Charlotte Ledger, museum leadership began exploring the possibility of selling its uptown location as early as July 2020. Hill said the pandemic altered plans and delayed the process. “When we had to close our doors during the pandemic, we did not miss a beat,” she explained. “We raised our community profile, and we reached more people through live-streamed programs than we could have reached in five years from our building. We will continue to hold in-person gatherings, but we will also make sure that our programs are broadly accessible.” Within the last 12 months, Hill said the museum reached over 53,000 people through its virtual experiences. Looking back on the legacy Levine Museum has been ahead of the curve on conversations concerning social justice, confronting difficult issues not just in Charlotte but also on a national level. Hill said staff began creating authentic dialogue two decades prior to George Floyd’s death, which sparked national conversations on race. She noted the February 2017 installation of K(NO)W Justice, K(NO)W Peace, for instance, was a “rapid response exhibit” following the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott by a Charlotte police officer months earlier. Image activist Alvin C. Jacobs Jr. had spent a decade curating the exhibit. He traveled to various cities and instances of social injustice around the country that garnered national attention, taking photos of the protests, movements and memorials. His original plan was to have an exhibition within a year. However, he received a call from the Levine Museum within a week after Scott’s murder asking if he was ready to showcase his work. The exhibit was slated to run for six months; it was extended twice due to positive community feedback.