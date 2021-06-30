The Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte is eyeing solo-preneurs and creatives

A new co-working and event space in east Charlotte is catering to entrepreneurs and creatives looking to network and grow their businesses.

The Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte opened its doors Thursday in a 7,000-square-foot facility located at 7003 Wallace Road near East Mecklenburg High School.

Master trainer and business coach Inga Johnson has mentored entrepreneurs for more than 20 years and created the idea for the hub as an extension of her nonprofit, Making It Happen Charlotte. She was attracted to the availability and affordability of the area, factors that are becoming scarce in other parts of the city due to fast-paced development.

With remote work still in play, the hub is a place for small-business owners to plant themselves rather than working from home.

“I wanted to create an ambience of winning for local, hidden and overlooked individuals to scale up,” Johnson said.

Conference room. Photo courtesy of he Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte

Memberships at the Entrepreneurs Hub start at $50 a month. Room rentals also are available at daily and hourly rates. The E-Hub offers 17 meeting rooms that include offices, conference rooms, a podcast space, studio, green room, lounge and more. Free WiFi and a coffee bar are some of the other amenities included.

Private office. Photo courtesy of he Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte

Glam room. Photo courtesy of he Entrepreneurs Hub of Charlotte

Each room carries a theme listed on the lobby’s directory, Johnson says, to foster creativity and continue to speak life into entrepreneurs’ endeavors. Offices are called “decision accelerators,” for instance, while the training area is known as the “visionary vista.” The main event space, or the “mind expansion mansion,” seats roughly 100 people without social distancing and features a TV wall and sound booth.