To promote summer reading, QCity Metro has partnered with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and its “Summer Break” program.

As part of that partnership, QCity Metro’s publisher, Glenn Burkins, will suggest five books for your summer consideration. Today he offers the first of his five recommendations.

1. Sea of Glory

For me, reading is about adventure. A good book must do more than inform; it must take me places.

A while back, while fishing of the coast of Florida, I looked at the gnarly mangroves that lined the seashore and tried to imagine what it might have been like for the early European explorers who plied those waters, unsure what they would find.

That daydream led me to read a series of books that placed me aboard sailing vessels bound for remarkable voyages of discovery. Among my favorites was “Sea of Glory” (2004, Penguin Books) by Nathaniel Philbrick. No less an authority than David McCullough called it “a treasure of a book.”

“Sea of Glory” tells the story of the U.S. Exploring Expedition of 1838-1842, which set out to map the Pacific Ocean. Along the way this expedition collected a trove of plants and animals that would later become the basis of the Smithsonian Institution.

This flotilla, which included six ships and nearly 500 military and civilian personnel, including nine scientists, “discovered” new lands, met (and exploited) native tribes and, of course, endured a shipwreck or two.

We also see in this book how individual ambitions and personal animosities can impact leadership and team cohesion. Conflict among the crew was common. I was struck by how the leader of this expedition, a naval officer named Charles Wilkes, was largely vilified, despite the general success of him mission. This was in stark contrast to the universal praise that has been heaped upon Sir Ernest Shackleton, who led a famously ill-fated expedition to reach Antartica in 1914. (Also read Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage.)

Meticulously reported and written with magnificent detail, “Sea of Glory” offers the journey of a lifetime.

Check back on July 12 to see Glenn’s next pick. In the meantime, make sure you’re tracking your reading under the Library’s Summer Break program. They have cool prizes for kids, teens and adults.