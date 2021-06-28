Ricky Singh uses art to uplift Beatties Ford community

“It really started with a mural,” said Ricky Singh on the birth of the Beatties Ford Strong movement. Following a mass shooting last summer that resulted in four deaths and several injuries, artists and community leaders banded together to uplift the community through public artwork, dubbing it “Beatties Ford Strong.” Singh, a muralist and one of the founders of the movement, says he had just finished the Black Lives Matter painting uptown when the calamity happened, pricking something inside of him. After all, he knew one the of the victims and had been a part of the Beatties Ford corridor for a decade. “Something came over me…I knew we had to do something,” he said. “I didn’t want a memorial mural. I wanted something that was going to give a sense of pride.” With the idea to honor those who were recently lost and who had historically been lost, the group set out to erect murals along the corridor one wall at a time. From the Beatties Ford Strong and Sankofa mural on Catherine Simmons Avenue to the West End Seafood Market, Singh says a year later the group has fulfilled it mission — to support and provoke change.

Now, they’re planning their next act. And even with some of their art — notably the Sankofa mural — being painted over, Singh remains optimistic that their efforts have “started something” along the corridor. In an interview with QCity Metro on Thursday, Singh talked about the impact of the Beatties Ford Strong movement, and its sixth and latest mural on Lulia Market, which he says represents the past, present and future of the Historic West End. Q. What was the process for the mural on Lulia’s Market to come to life? Ricky Singh: This was concocted 11 months ago, so it was awhile. From when we got the final piece of funding to fruition it was probably less than a week. We move pretty quickly, but again we had the designs done already, and I think everybody knew that things would come together eventually. Q. What groups were a part of this mural? I saw CLTBLK Owned on the mural. Anyone else? Singh: A few organizations were a part of this. There’s Lulia Market, obviously. The landlord has an interesting story. He’s a graduate of West Charlotte. He moved to this country from Eritrea and was a senior at West Charlotte. So it’s kind of cool to see him come back to the community with this market. I believe he has two in the area. This one is named after his daughter, whose name is Lulia.