Charlotte couple establishes scholarship at Carolinas College to increase diversity in healthcare

Todd and Janelle Collins of Red Hill Ventures have partnered with Atrium Health’s nonprofit college to help remove barriers for students entering the nursing field, particularly for applicants of color.

The Charlotte business executives established the Todd and Janelle Collins Nurse Aide Scholars Program at Carolinas College of Health Sciences aimed at filling the talent pipeline while improving representation in the healthcare industry.

“The nurse’s aide program is the first rung on that career ladder, and Janelle and I wanted to help people launch their careers,” said Todd Collins, founder and CEO of the Charlotte-based real estate investment firm who also sits on Atrium’s foundation board.

In addition to providing a full-tuition scholarship for five recipients beginning this fall, the program will provide an additional stipend for students to work part-time while enrolled. Tuition and fees total $1,100, according to the college’s website.

Conversations about racial disparities in healthcare resurfaced as Covid-19 unequally impacted Black and Brown communities. Research shows that appropriately training medical professionals and recruiting more providers from underrepresented racial backgrounds can effectively address disparities in the quality of care.

Janelle, who serves as director of brand and communications at Red Hill Ventures, said having a diverse student population going through the nurse’s aide program plays a role in improving the representation in healthcare.

“Learning and working in a more diverse environment helps strengthen the perspective and empathy a patient of color receives,” she said.