Welcome to our weekend news quiz. It’s been a busy week in the Queen city, did you keep up? Take our quiz and get above 80% for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

1. Sports Charlotte native, Charles Sifford, is considered the "Jackie Robinson of __" for his role in breaking color barriers in the sport. His estate just announced a centinnial celebration to highlight his legacy Boxing Golf Football Soccer 2. Local Government This week, Charlotte City Council approved this controversial item in a 6-5 vote The 2023 fiscal year budget Trash pickup reduced to inner city residents Tree planting for every newborn Charlottean The 2040 Comprehensive Plan 3. QCity Biz We interviewed Charlotte native and Greensboro Swarm player, Trey Phills who's launching his app Gymble which Allows athletes to rent out practice space Helps organize pickup basketball games Connects young athletes with local trainers Helps gymnasts learn to tumble 4. West End This $7.8 million project will break ground this September in west Charlotte to help revitalize a historically Black neighborhood and address a shortage 40 new build homes A shopping center with Whole Foods A new YMCA 3 high rise apartment complexes 5. CMPD Inspired by Chick-fil-A, CMPD police chief Jennings started this for this 2,500 employees and officers. Free lunch every Friday A required day of service each month Customer service training Requiring them to say "My Pleasure"