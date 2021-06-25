Small Business Innovation Fund reopens June 25

A fourth round of the Center City Small Business Innovation Fund is launching as businesses face new economic realities due to Covid-19. Nearly $1 million in funding will be available for small businesses in and around uptown Charlotte when applications reopen on Friday, June 25, at noon.

Though vaccines are widely available and Covid restrictions have lifted, business owners have shared stories of worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and other struggles in their recovery efforts.

Eligible small businesses can apply for $10,000, $20,000 or $40,000 grants to focus on innovative projects that create unique experiences for neighborhoods, distinctive products or services and/or exceptional community engagement. Once again, the fund will prioritize minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.

Submissions will close at noon on July 9, with award announcements expected in late August.

As the pandemic emerged, the fund launched with an initial investment of $2 million by Honeywell and in partnership with the Foundation For The Carolinas. According to Center City Partners, 116 small businesses have been awarded roughly $3.6 million through the first three rounds of the program — 87% of them are minority-, women- and/or veteran-owned.

Businesses applying in round 4, must meet the following requirements:

are headquartered in the Charlotte region

have an existing storefront within two miles of Trade and Tryon Streets, or be expanding business, services or products within the area

employed 50 or fewer workers (full-time or part-time) as of March 1, 2021

Any business that previously applied will need to submit a new application. Funds cannot be used for day-to-day operating expenses such as payroll, utilities, rent or mortgage. For more information, visit charlottecentercity.org/innovationfundapplication.