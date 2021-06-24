What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

It’s the last weekend in June, and summer has officially started. Once again, Charlotte is not short on events to satisfy your cultural cravings. Show us how you experience the Queen City this weekend. Snap a selfie and tag us on Instagram!

Weather: Friday might see some sunshine, but there’s a 40% chance for thunderstorms this Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Here are our staff picks for events:

Friday

University City Food Truck Friday

Enjoy live music, food and vendors outdoors. 5 p.m. at Armored Cow Brewing. More details.

Saturday

Heal Charlotte’s Stop the Violence Day

This one-day summit combines entertainment and education to bring awareness and provide solutions for change. 10 a.m. in the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square. More details.

Crave Charlotte

The food, wine and mixology festival returns for its second year. The main event features plates and cocktails prepared by 20-plus local chefs and mixologists. Noon at the Innovation Barn. More details.

Quanival

June is Caribbean American Heritage Month. Celebrate Caribbean culture with a live costume presentation, soca performances and music featuring Caribbean DJs. 6 p.m. both in-person and virtually. More details.