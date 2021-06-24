What’s Happening, Charlotte: Weekend events in the Queen City

It’s the last weekend in June, and summer has officially started. Once again, Charlotte is not short on events to satisfy your cultural cravings. Show us how you experience the Queen City this weekend. Snap a selfie and tag us on Instagram!
Weather: Friday might see some sunshine, but there’s a 40% chance for thunderstorms this Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
Here are our staff picks for events:
Friday
University City Food Truck Friday
Enjoy live music, food and vendors outdoors. 5 p.m. at Armored Cow Brewing. More details.
Saturday
Heal Charlotte’s Stop the Violence Day
This one-day summit combines entertainment and education to bring awareness and provide solutions for change. 10 a.m. in the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square. More details.
Crave Charlotte
The food, wine and mixology festival returns for its second year. The main event features plates and cocktails prepared by 20-plus local chefs and mixologists. Noon at the Innovation Barn. More details.
Quanival
June is Caribbean American Heritage Month. Celebrate Caribbean culture with a live costume presentation, soca performances and music featuring Caribbean DJs. 6 p.m. both in-person and virtually. More details.
Charlotte Thunder vs. North Texas Bulls
Watch as Charlotte’s arena football team plays for a national championship. 6:30 p.m. at the Bojangles Coliseum. More details.
An Evening Experience With Sir Abstraxxx
Wind down during this intimate jazz and poetry experience featuring spoken-word artist Sir Abstraxxx. 7 p.m. at Not Just Coffee – Jay Street. More details.
Sunday
Yoga on the Rooftop
Instructor Sajeedah Jones leads this one-hour workout through a creative vinyasa flow. 12:30 p.m. at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture. More details.
Straight Ahead Jazz Series
Enjoy live music from A Sign Of The Times featuring an array of straight-ahead jazz and jazz-influenced songs. 4 p.m. at the Arts Factory. More details.
Photo of the Week
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles addressed attendees during a silent march on Tuesday to remember the ‘Beatties Ford 4’ killed one year ago during a block party.
Kelly Miller, 29; Christopher ‘CJ’ Gleaton, 28; Dairyon Stevenson, 31; and Jamaa Keon Cassell, 39, died as a result of the mass shooting and several others sustained injuries.
Lyles told the marchers that it’s up to the community to do something about the “evil things” that have happened.
“We can hire as many police officers as we want, but they don’t live here,” she said. “We can have as many businesses as we want, but they shut their doors at some point. This is our community. These are our streets, these are our places and we have to bind together to stop the violence.”