Black Music Month: Singer-Songwriter Destiny Stone recounts her feature on “Delilah” TV series

Destiny Stone was one of the local creatives whose artistry graced TV screens in the first season of “Delilah” earlier this year.

Filmed and set in Charlotte last fall, the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series was one of North Carolina’s first productions announced after the entertainment industry stalled for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Delilah” starred Maahra Hill as the title character who balances life as a lawyer and single mother.

Stone, an emerging singer-songwriter and producer, was originally connected to OWN through her agent, Dennis Reed Jr. As a college student, she performed in Reed’s gospel choir.

“When Dennis reached out to me about the show, for a split second, I was like, ‘My music is not that good. They’re not going to like my music.’ But thankfully, I got over that thought,” the 24-year-old recalled during a recent phone interview.

It became real once “Delilah” executive producer Charles Randolph-Wright, a native of York, South Carolina, and Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston, who worked as a member of the production crew, both called to let her know that the show wanted to use her music.

Stone experienced moments of doubt, thinking viewers wouldn’t notice her vocals playing in the background.

“I had to come back to reality and, honestly, encourage myself. Everybody doesn’t get their music placed on a nationally watched show,” she said.