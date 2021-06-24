Affordable housing development slated for historic Plato Price School site

A west Charlotte site that once housed the Plato Price School — one of the city’s first schools for Black students — will now be site of a new 40-home development.

Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, the Ally Charitable Foundation and the City of Charlotte announced plans on Wednesday to build The Meadows at Plato Price, slated for completion in late 2024.

Ally Charitable Foundation will invest $1 million in the project over four years, matching the city’s $1 million investment.

The $7.8 million project is scheduled to break ground this September.

In addition to revitalizing a historic Black neighborhood, the development will help address a critical shortage in affordable housing in the Charlotte metro area, the investor said in a joint statement.

Just 15% of homes available for sale in Mecklenburg County meet the definition of “affordable” for households earning less than $50,000 annually, according to data from Ally.

Alison Summerville, chair of the Ally Charitable Foundation, who also serves as board chair of Habitat Charlotte Region said, “Everyone deserves a path to financial stability, which can be achieved through homeownership.”