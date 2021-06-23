Inmate dies at uptown detention center, the 2nd in recent weeks

For the second time in recent weeks, an inmate has died at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the death of 55- year-old Emerson Healy, who had been arrested the previous day on misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and failure to provide proof of proper fare.

Healy was found unresponsive in his cell around 2:52 p.m. First responders were called to the detention center and performed CPR. Healy was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are devastated by the loss of Mr. Healy,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said in a statement. “Anyone who enters our facility is (a part) of our detention center community and I am deeply saddened. Our condolences are with his family at this time.”

The State Bureau of Investigation and the coroner’s office will investigate Healy’s death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 22, the Sheriff’s Office reported the death of 41-year old John Devin Haley, who was found unresponsive in his cell.

Haley had been an inmate at the detention center since April 3. The Sheriff Office website indicated that he was being held on a federal charge but did not give specifics.