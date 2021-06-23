How Kravin Kitchen is helping personal chefs centralize their businesses

Kravin Kitchen is shaping itself into a one-stop shop for personal and private chefs and connecting the people who want to hire them. Co-founder Andre Collins, 32, had been honing the concept since late 2015. During dinner with his wife at a local restaurant, they began talking about learning more about the chefs behind the meals. They also thought about personal chefs and conducted market research to discover how people went about finding one. What they found was that people didn’t know where to start or thought they couldn’t afford one. The Charlotte-based startup launched in February as an online marketplace that connected “Kravers” with local chefs who curated customized meals and offered private dining experiences. Feedback went a long way after the initial launch, according to Collins, who says his team emerged from the monthlong beta phase with a refined business model. “The unanimous feedback received from the hundreds of chefs is that it would be so much better if there was a one-stop shop for the tools and capabilities to help run their businesses,” he said. As a result, Kravin Kitchen kept the marketplace option for Kravers but pivoted its model to helping personal and private chefs streamline their businesses. On the front end, consumers search the website directory by zip code to find participating chefs in their area, filter by services or food specialties and read chefs’ culinary backgrounds before booking them. On the back end of the website, meanwhile, chefs sign up for one of four subscriptions ranging from a no-cost “starter” option to the bells and whistles “professional” package for roughly $42 a month. Tools assist with menu management, email marketing, payment processing, tax compliance, business analytics and more. Subscriptions will roll out in phases through the end of the summer.

“It’s a marketplace that unites people around food and entrepreneurship,” Collins said. The new focus required more capital because Collins, a commercial real estate broker at Lincoln Harris, had bootstrapped the venture until this point. He set out on a capital campaign to raise $200,000 and secured commitments for 100% of the pre-seed funding in seven weeks, thanks to relationships he nurtured throughout his career in commercial real estate and corporate finance. Andre Collins, co-founder of Kravin Kitchen. Photo courtesy of Kravin Kitchen How the pandemic set the stage Private chefs — those working for an individual household — and personal chefs — those working for multiple clients — were trending before the pandemic, but their popularity accelerated as people spent more time indoors due to multiple stay-at-home orders. Food requirements also changed with capacity limitations on social gatherings. “With the advent of smaller parties and intimate weddings and kinds of catering, it’s got chefs looking at things differently and they now have choices,” said Larry Lynch, president of the United States Personal Chefs Association. Personal chefs have evolved from simply preparing meal plans and should almost be viewed as microbusinesses, according to Lynch. “You can create great food, no ifs, ands or buts about it. But to be able to do that, and be able to operate a business, it’s another whole skill set,” he said. Photo courtesy of Edward Walker