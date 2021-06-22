Urban League of Central Carolinas gets a new COO

Fahnie Stewart Shaw, formerly with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, has joined the local Urban League as chief operating officer.

Urban League President and CEO Teddy McDaniel III made the announcement yesterday, saying Shaw will “play a critical role in building and strengthening our community partnerships and engagement, as well as help us achieve our strategic goals.

At CMS, Shaw was director of Title I engagement, outreach and specialized services.

She attended Norfolk State University, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s in business administration management; a master’s in organizational management from Chapman University; and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and administration from Argosy University.