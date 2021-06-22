A vote on Charlotte’s future: City Council passes 2040 Plan

The 2040 Comprehensive Plan, at last, is in the books. What it will mean…well, that’s TBD.

After months of wrangling, City Council approved the controversial document in a 6-5 vote late yesterday.

The plan was developed to guide Charlotte’s growth for the next two decades.

Why it matters: The 2040 Plan seeks to “address the inequities of the past and unite the city around a shared set of goals for our future,” the document says in its preamble.

The plan lays out a vision for a future city with neighborhoods more closely connected with centers of employment, parks, transit, greenways, grocery stores and other quality-of-life amenities.

Among its key provisions, the city would eliminate zoning that allows for only single-family homes. Supporters reason that denser communities will put downward pressure on housing prices and lead to more inclusive neighborhoods.

Opponents say the change could destroy the character of some of Charlotte’s existing neighborhoods and, perversely, even lead to more gentrification in vulnerable Black communities.