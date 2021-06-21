These Charlotte athletes want in on the tech world with new app Gymble

Trey Phills had been playing with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League affiliate team, for only a couple months when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the season.
Though unexpected, Phills didn’t sweat the interruption.
He instead devoted more time to a tech idea he’d been working on since October 2019: Gymble, an app he describes as Airbnb for athletic spaces.
With no basketball on the schedule, Phills had time to do things like build relationships with facility owners and secure money for the startup.
In 2020, Gymble raised about $50,000 in its first round of funding led by Phills and his business partners, Akim Mitchell and Devon Oakley.
Other investors backing Gymble include Stephen Silas, head coach of the Houston Rockets; Anthony Gill, a Charlotte native and Washington Wizards guard; and Olumiye Oni, a guard for the Utah Jazz.
Almost two years in the making, Gymble, which connects users to local athletic facilities to help them find and book practice and training sessions, is set to launch on Saturday, June 26.
Upon its launch, Gymble will initially feature seven hosts, including dance studios, gyms and training warehouse complexes, such as Velocity Sports.
Phills says Gymble will come in handy for a parent who wants to have a flag football-themed birthday party for a child or if someone wants to host a dance party for friends. They pull up the app, select the option they like, then book and go.
From the transaction Gymble will receive a portion of the fee the facility sets.
For Phills and company, building Gymble during a pandemic has come with a lot of pivoting and persevering. But he says one of the biggest challenges remains navigating the “uncharted territory” of the tech world as young Black athletes.
“We had to really put ourselves out there and get into these rooms with people,” Phills said. “On paper we might have looked like we were under qualified, but when they saw our drive and our vision they understood. We just literally saw it come together month by month, week by week.”
The Family of Basketball:
The one thing that ties Phills, Mitchell and Oakley together is basketball.
Mitchell and Oakley played basketball together at Hampton University, while Phills and Mitchell, both Charlotte natives, grew up together attending Charlotte Christian School.
Phills’ and Mitchell’s fathers also played professional basketball. Anthony Mitchell starred at Howard University and Florida A&M University before playing professionally in Italy for a while.
Phills’ father, Bobby Phills II, played for the Charlotte Hornets for three years before he died in a car accident on Jan. 12, 2000.
Trey says continuing his father’s legacy by playing professionally was a life-long dream, but he knew from a young age that basketball can be taken away from you at any second — something his family witnessed up close.
“That was always one of my goals, but the fact that we can’t play this game forever is why I was always thinking of ways to further myself in the classroom, which is why I ended up at Yale,” Phills said.
Phills, a 2019 graduate of Yale, said he saw firsthand the “different levels of success” while attending the university.
He recalled a friend who dropped out after her sophomore year to found Snackpass, a food app that focuses on takeout and allows users to collect points, get discounts and gift friends.
“I saw it first hand — her dropping out, raising a bunch of money and that being her career,” Phills said. “It was really inspiring and like if she can do it, I can do it.”
Tech City:
Charlotte has become a hot spot for attracting tech companies.
In March, tech accelerator and incubator City Startup Labs acquired BLKTECHCLT, the Black, women-led firm that focuses on developing Charlotte’s Black tech talent.
Henry Rock, founder and CEO of City Startup Labs, says the acquisition makes it possible for the hybrid accelerator and incubator to focus on young entrepreneurs within technology fields.
In May, Credit Karma announced it will bring its East Coast headquarters to Charlotte, along with about 600 jobs.
In December 2020, British-based global electric vehicle company Arrival announced its making Charlotte the home of its North American headquarters, which will bring 150 jobs to the city.
With the momentum Charlotte is experiencing with the tech industry, Phills said launching Gymble in his hometown was a no-brainer.
“Charlotte is really on the rise, and this app combines tech and athletics like no other, so this just makes sense,” Phills said. “Athletic tech companies are trending upwards, and we truly see ourselves as the next billion-dollar company in the U.S.”
Readying to Launch:
Phills says for the past month, he and his business partners have been engrossed with preparing for the launch of the Gymble app in tandem with a carnival-style community event.
The family-friendly event will feature free guided workout sessions, vendors, inflatables, games and music as a way to give back to the community, says Phills.
He adds that while the Gymble team ultimately wants to be a nationwide platform, they’re equally motivated to show Charlotte youth that three young Black men can achieve at things other than entertainment and basketball.
“Even though I didn’t know my pops personally, every time I spoke to people they would always tell me, ‘Your dad could really play basketball, but he was great off the court as well,’ Phills said.
“I can play basketball at a very high level, but that doesn’t define me as a person. I also can achieve at a very high level in other industries as well,” he said. “Yeah I love the game, but there’s more to me.”
The Gymble Launch Day Community Event will be held at 11150 Rivers Edge Road from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.