These Charlotte athletes want in on the tech world with new app Gymble

Trey Phills had been playing with the Greensboro Swarm, the Charlotte Hornets’ G-League affiliate team, for only a couple months when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended the season. Though unexpected, Phills didn’t sweat the interruption. He instead devoted more time to a tech idea he’d been working on since October 2019: Gymble, an app he describes as Airbnb for athletic spaces. With no basketball on the schedule, Phills had time to do things like build relationships with facility owners and secure money for the startup. In 2020, Gymble raised about $50,000 in its first round of funding led by Phills and his business partners, Akim Mitchell and Devon Oakley. Other investors backing Gymble include Stephen Silas, head coach of the Houston Rockets; Anthony Gill, a Charlotte native and Washington Wizards guard; and Olumiye Oni, a guard for the Utah Jazz. Almost two years in the making, Gymble, which connects users to local athletic facilities to help them find and book practice and training sessions, is set to launch on Saturday, June 26.

Upon its launch, Gymble will initially feature seven hosts, including dance studios, gyms and training warehouse complexes, such as Velocity Sports. Phills says Gymble will come in handy for a parent who wants to have a flag football-themed birthday party for a child or if someone wants to host a dance party for friends. They pull up the app, select the option they like, then book and go. From the transaction Gymble will receive a portion of the fee the facility sets. For Phills and company, building Gymble during a pandemic has come with a lot of pivoting and persevering. But he says one of the biggest challenges remains navigating the “uncharted territory” of the tech world as young Black athletes. “We had to really put ourselves out there and get into these rooms with people,” Phills said. “On paper we might have looked like we were under qualified, but when they saw our drive and our vision they understood. We just literally saw it come together month by month, week by week.” The Family of Basketball: Trey Phills,3, pictured with his grandfather Dr. Bobby Phills, Sr. on Feb. 9, 2000 as the Charlotte Hornets retired Bobby Phills II jersey after his death a month before. Photo: Phills family. The one thing that ties Phills, Mitchell and Oakley together is basketball.