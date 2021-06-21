Duke Energy worker shot; Crime Stoppers reward at $50,000

Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects who shot a Duke Energy line technician earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim’s injuries were life threatening. CMPD has characterized the shooting as “attempted murder.”

The shooting was reported June 18 in the 4100 block of The Plaza.

CMPD said the Duke Energy employee was approached by “two unknown suspects at gunpoint while performing routine work.”

Crime Stoppers generally pays $500 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest. In the case of the Duke Energy worker, the amount was raised after Crime Stoppers got a “private donation” to help crack the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or go online at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.